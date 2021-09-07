Advertisement

Dartmouth adds new restrictions ahead of start to fall term

Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth College-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College has announced new COVID-19 related restrictions ahead of classes starting next week.

Officials say vaccinated students will be tested for the virus weekly, while unvaccinated students will be tested twice a week. Masks must be worn in all indoor locations, with a few exceptions, and officials also plan to use a campus tennis center for isolation housing if there is a significant outbreak.

Since Saturday, campus buildings have been open only to enrolled students and employees.

Classes start Sept. 13.

