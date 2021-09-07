Feds shoot down extra $25 payments for Vermont’s unemployed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The feds are shooting down a new Vermont law that helps the unemployed.

Earlier this year, lawmakers in Montpelier voted to give the unemployed an extra $25 per week in their checks.

But the Vermont Labor Department says Washington won’t allow it because it does not meet federal unemployment insurance program requirements.

The state labor department says it reached out to the feds in May before lawmakers voted on the supplement but just heard back last week.

Those supplemental $25 payments were supposed to start on Oct. 3.

