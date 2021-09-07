Advertisement

Gas prices rise a bit in northern New England states

Gas prices have gone up in all three northern New England states over the past week.
Gas prices have gone up in all three northern New England states over the past week.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Gas prices have risen in all three northern New England states over the past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas stations in Vermont found that prices went up 4.1 cents to $3.09 a gallon on Tuesday. Prices in New Hampshire went up 2.8 cents to $3.02 per gallon, and prices in Maine increased 1.6 cents to $3.11 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain
Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
Teen leads New Hampshire police on I-89 chase
Man killed in Middlesex crash
Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on crash involving a suspected drunk driver going...
Alcohol suspected in NY wrong-way crash that killed 2

Latest News

A new museum dedicated to Vermont’s musical heritage will open in Burlington this week.
Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History opens Friday
Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth adds new restrictions ahead of start to fall term
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
Scott weekly media briefing to be held Wednesday
Some Vermont farmers are switching to injecting manure instead of spreading it on their fields.
More farmers switch to manure injection instead of spreading