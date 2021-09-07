Advertisement

Hartland Bridge construction set to start Tuesday morning

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A construction project in Hartland is expected to last over two weeks.

Hartland Police say at exactly 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, crews will begin work on the Hartland Bridge #3, located over Lulls Brook on VT Route 12. The road will be closed to cars and pedestrian traffic as the new concrete deck gets installed. The bridge is expected to be closed for 21 days and traffic will be directed to US 5 and US 4. All thru traffic is required to use the regional detour.

