Advertisement

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for deadly Nipah virus

People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah...
People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. The southern Indian state is quickly ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as it continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. (AP Photo/Shijith. K)(Shijith. K | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — The southern Indian state of Kerala is ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as the state continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Kerala is on alert after a 12-year-old boy died of the rare virus on Sunday, spurring officials to start contact-tracing and isolating hundreds of people who came into contact with the victim.

First identified during 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, Nipah can be spread by fruit bats, pigs and through human-to-human contact.

The virus has an estimated fatality rate of between 40% and 75%, according to the WHO.

On Tuesday, the state health minister said samples of eight primary contacts of the victim have come back negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain
Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
Teen leads New Hampshire police on I-89 chase
Man killed in Middlesex crash
Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on crash involving a suspected drunk driver going...
Alcohol suspected in NY wrong-way crash that killed 2

Latest News

A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Australian toddler found after 3 days in woods
A new museum dedicated to Vermont’s musical heritage will open in Burlington this week.
Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History opens Friday
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban name caretaker Cabinet that pays homage to old guard
Slidell police released video of a rear camera on a Tesla after a man claimed he was struck by...
Police arrest man claiming he was struck by Tesla after reviewing onboard camera
Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth adds new restrictions ahead of start to fall term