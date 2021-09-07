Advertisement

Kayaker found unresponsive in NH pond, later pronounced dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say rescuers brought to shore to a kayaker who was found unresponsive and wearing a life jacket, but she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit got the call to respond to Great Pond in Kingston on Saturday. At the time of the call, they said good Samaritans were attempting to get the woman to shore and had begun performing CPR.

The woman, identified as 60-year-old Mary Poirier, of Plaistow, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday. Police are investigating. 

