LGBTQ rights group president fired over ties to Cuomo

NEW YORK (AP) - The board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ-rights organization, has fired its president because of developments related to the sexual harassment case that prompted Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York.

The ousted president, Alphonso David, responded with an angry post on Twitter, accusing the board of acting unjustly and threatening legal action.

Update from Alphonso David pic.twitter.com/PAtqcEwvBg — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) September 7, 2021

David had served as Cuomo’s chief counsel from 2015 until 2019 when he became the first African American to lead the Human Rights Campaign.

The co-chairs of HRC’s board said the board had decided to fire David, effective immediately after the completion of an investigation into his actions related to the allegations against Cuomo.

