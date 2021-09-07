Major Bennington solar project remains in limbo with latest court decision

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State permitting for a major Bennington solar farm remains in limbo following the latest decision from the Vermont Supreme Court.

The court two years ago rejected a decision by the Vermont Public Utility Commission granting a permit for the Apple Hill solar project, saying that that PUC erred in its interpretation of the town plan. The PUC then rejected the 2.0-megawatt project, in part, because of aesthetic concerns that the nearly 10-acre site would “stick out like a sore thumb” and be visible from the Vermont Welcome Center.

But in a split decision Friday, a majority of the high court this time sided with the developers, sending the case back to the commission again for another further review.

At issue is the interpretation of the Bennington Town Plan’s prohibition against new commercial development in the Rural Conservation District.

