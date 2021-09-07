Masks required inside Vermont Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone will have to mask up inside the Vermont Statehouse regardless of their vaccination status.

A rules committee voted unanimously Tuesday to require masks inside the Statehouse.

The decision comes amid a rise in cases of the delta variant.

They hope the mask requirement will help bring people back into the building following a session of remote work.

There will be no checks for proof of vaccination.

