Masks required inside Vermont Statehouse

Everyone will have to mask up inside the Vermont Statehouse regardless of their vaccination status.
Everyone will have to mask up inside the Vermont Statehouse regardless of their vaccination status.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone will have to mask up inside the Vermont Statehouse regardless of their vaccination status.

A rules committee voted unanimously Tuesday to require masks inside the Statehouse.

The decision comes amid a rise in cases of the delta variant.

They hope the mask requirement will help bring people back into the building following a session of remote work.

There will be no checks for proof of vaccination.

