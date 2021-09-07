New section of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail opens in Franklin County

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Another section of trail is open on what will become a 93-mile recreation trail that will cross Vermont from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.

On Tuesday Gov. Phil Scott announced that a 6.3-mile section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail between Sheldon and Highgate is open to the public. The new project completes a 12.6-mile segment of the trail between Sheldon and Swanton.

Current plans call for completing the entire trail by the end of next year. Completion of the trail by the Vermont Agency of Transportation will include construction of three segments of trail and a major bridge.

