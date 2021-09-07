Advertisement

NH man pleads not guilty to 2nd-degree murder charges

A man charged with two counts of second-degree murder pleaded not guilty and a New Hampshire...
A man charged with two counts of second-degree murder pleaded not guilty and a New Hampshire judge ordered him held without bail.(KLTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A man charged with two counts of second-degree murder pleaded not guilty and a New Hampshire judge ordered him held without bail.

Ryan Barden, 30, of Laconia, was arrested in Belmont on Friday, hours after an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with a death that happened last month.

Police in Nashua found Jared Daley, 35, dead on Aug. 11. They said he died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

A public defender entered not guilty pleas on Barden’s behalf in Hillsborough Superior Court on Tuesday and did not challenge the bail order.

A police affidavit in the case has been sealed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain
Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
Teen leads New Hampshire police on I-89 chase
Calvin Morse
Police: Vt. motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected high driver
Man killed in Middlesex crash

Latest News

K-9 Donna on the job at the Burlington International Airport.
TSA has a new top dog at Burlington airport
FILE
Kayaker found unresponsive in NH pond, later pronounced dead
How one school is working to keep children safe from COVID when the masks must come off for...
How will schools keep children safe from COVID during unmasked lunchtime?
File photo
Vt. school superintendents band together for statewide mask mandate