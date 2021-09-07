Advertisement

Plattsburgh DMV office closed after COVID outbreak

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County DMV is closed until further notice after employees tested positive for COVID.

The Plattsburgh office opened on time Tuesday but then closed abruptly closed at 11 a.m. Clinton County Administrator Mike Zurlow says “multiple” employees tested positive for the virus. He says all employees will be tested and the Margaret Street office will remain closed until those results are back. While it’s closed, the office will also undergo a deep cleaning.

The Clinton County Health Department says no members of the public had extended contact with a sick employee.

County officials are also reminding the public that many transactions are still happening online, including licenses renewals and vehicle registrations.

