Police looking to ID man behind vandalism

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking to identify a male accused of racist and anti-Semitic vandalism in Franklin County.

Police say the man is accused of vandalizing the paved section of the recreation path in Swanton closest to the robin hood drive intersection. This happened on September 2nd just after 9:30 a.m.

Police say the man allegedly scrapped and carved racist, anti-Semitic symbols, and hate speech into a mural, while that mural was already covering up previous vandalism.

Swanton village police also received a vandalism case at the elementary school, which is in the same vicinity.

