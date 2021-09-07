Police: motorcyclist killed in crash with high driver

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A 21-year-old will be in court after police say he drove high and caused a biker to crash.

It happened Monday night on Vermont Route 17 E in Starksboro.

Police say Calvin Morse turned left near the intersection of Meadow Brooke Drive and 38-year-old George Hallock smashed into the side of his car while riding a motorcycle.

Officers say Hallock was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to the hospital where he died.

VSP say Morse showed signs of being on drugs and was arrested.

He’ll be in court on the charges of DUI Drug and Negligent operation with death resulting.

