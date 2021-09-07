Report finds Vt. health care reform efforts showing promise

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -- A new independent report shows “promising” results in Vermont’s health care reform efforts. It says that the all-payer model, which aims to cut health care costs and keep people out of the emergency room, is paying off.

The 91-page report by the nonpartisan NORC at the University of Chicago, paints an encouraging picture of Vermont’s reform efforts.

“I think this is a huge deal for all-payer, in that it’s showing that it does have promise,” said Vicki Loner, the CEO of OneCare Vermont, the organization tasked with implementing the change.

It shows big Medicare cost savings for the first two years -- about $600 annually per patient -- and a decline in the number of patients seeking acute hospital care.

“Those things are starting to say, focusing on the patient’s health -- the total health of the patient -- is the way to go,” said Vt. Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

Most importantly, Loner says it all happened without trading off health care quality. “We have received a lot of criticism along the way. This is the first third-party analysis of the all-payer model,” she said.

At least some of that criticism has come from a former employee. Robert Hoffman sued OneCare three years ago accusing them of fraud, but the case never gained traction and he withdrew it. After reading the new report, Hoffman questions where the savings came from. “NORC never establishes that the $122 million in savings wasn’t caused by limiting access to care,” he said.

Reporter Calvin Culter: Given some of the reports we’ve seen about long wait times at hospitals, do you think any of this could be contributing to care rationing?

Vicki Loner: The ACO model is structured to make sure that along the way those within the ACO are monitoring key performance issues such as low utilization.

Loner says the wait time issue is more likely due to other issues such as chronic staffing shortages at hospitals.

For all-payer to work, every provider serving every Vermonter needs to sign on. That hasn’t happened yet. Officials say 67,000 people were added last year, plus some 13,000 state employees this year.

Smith says this new report shows Vermont is on the right path. “I think the commitment is there to make sure we change how we care for people and how we finance care, and that we finance care based on keeping someone healthy,” he said.

Related Stories:

Vermont auditor questions health care reform implementation costs

OneCare leaders balk at state lawsuit over access to payroll

Thousands of state employees now part of Vermont’s all-payer model

Thousands of state employees now part of Vermont’s all-payer model

Green Mountain Care Board approves OneCare budget

Vermont officials roll out all-payer health care reboot plan

Vt. auditor’s report takes aim at runaway health care costs

Scott administration to release plan to reboot all-payer health care efforts

Group of Vt. doctors push for single-payer health care reform

Audit questions whether OneCare saves money

Pandemic tests Vermont health care reform efforts

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.