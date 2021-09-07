BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new museum dedicated to Vermont’s musical heritage will open in Burlington this week.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History opens Friday evening during the first day of the annual South End Art Hop.

The space on Howard Street will become a permanent addition to the headquarters of the nonprofit group Big Heavy World, which promotes and preserves Vermont-made music.

The museum will feature photographs, posters, instruments and even menus from old venues.

