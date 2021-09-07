Advertisement

Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History opens Friday

A new museum dedicated to Vermont’s musical heritage will open in Burlington this week.
A new museum dedicated to Vermont’s musical heritage will open in Burlington this week.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new museum dedicated to Vermont’s musical heritage will open in Burlington this week.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History opens Friday evening during the first day of the annual South End Art Hop.

The space on Howard Street will become a permanent addition to the headquarters of the nonprofit group Big Heavy World, which promotes and preserves Vermont-made music.

The museum will feature photographs, posters, instruments and even menus from old venues.  

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain
Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
Teen leads New Hampshire police on I-89 chase
Man killed in Middlesex crash
Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on crash involving a suspected drunk driver going...
Alcohol suspected in NY wrong-way crash that killed 2

Latest News

Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth adds new restrictions ahead of start to fall term
Gas prices have gone up in all three northern New England states over the past week.
Gas prices rise a bit in northern New England states
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
Scott weekly media briefing to be held Wednesday
Some Vermont farmers are switching to injecting manure instead of spreading it on their fields.
More farmers switch to manure injection instead of spreading