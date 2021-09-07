Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 7th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been a few years, but with a return to a more normal sports season this Fall, we here at Channel 3 have decided to bring back a fan favorite segment. Every Monday evening, we’ll take a look back at all the best moments and plays from the past seven days, all in an effort to count down the Top 3 on 3.

We start things off with some high school football! 11-on-11 tackle returned in Vermont this weekend, but you didn’t need to tell Slade Postemski that! The Rutland senior receiver picking up a big chunk of yards and absolutely steamrolling Essex’s Ben Serrantonio in the process. Take another look at that one, BOOM! Postemski with a couple touchdowns as Rutland roll the Hornets 28-12.

From the gridiron to the pitch for Number 2. UVM women’s soccer is off to a good start with a trio of dramatic victories in their first four games. On Thursday, the Cats in double OT against LIU when Bailey Ayer puts some “Ayer” under this one and Alexa Mihale slots home the winner. Second double-OT tally for Mihale in the last three games, Vermont 3-1 to start the season.

And at number one, the running game is back in Vermont high school football and nobody is happier about that than Windsor’s Ben Gilbert. First play from scrimmage of the season for the Jackets and Gilbert busts up the middle, goodbye McKenzie! He wil take this one virtually untouched, 55 yards for the score to put Windsor in front. And if you thought Mr Gilbert seemed an intelligent man after that play, he left no doubt the next time he saw the ball. Second touch of the game for Windsor, Gilbert waits for his blockers to create a seam...and he is gone! 95 yards to the house. Windsor off to a fast start with that 53-13 win, Gilbert taking the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.

