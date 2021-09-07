Vt. superintendents band together for statewide mask mandate
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local superintendents are banding together to demand a statewide mandatory mask mandate in schools and indoor settings.
The Alliance for a Better Vermont is holding a Zoom meeting Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.
The superintendents of Montpelier Roxbury and Saint Johnsbury will join the policy fellow at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center at Dartmouth College and a parent to call on Governor Scott’s Administration to do more.
They say the state should be following CDC guidance on masks in areas of substantial or high transmission.
