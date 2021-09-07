Vt. Supreme Court sides with nonprofit on access to inmate health care settlements

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court has sided with a nonprofit group in a public records case involving the health of Vermont inmates.

The Human Rights Defense Center had sought records relating to legal actions and settlements arising from the care provided by the private contractor Wellpath -- doing business as Correct Care Solutions LLC. -- which provided health care in Vermont prisons between 2010 and 2015 as part of a $91 million deal. A lower court ruled in favor of the company, which had argued that as a private contractor, it was not subject to the state’s public records law.

But in a ruling Friday, the Vermont Supreme Court reversed and remanded the decision, saying “Wellpath was the sole means through which the constitutional imperative that the DOC provide healthcare to those it incarcerates was carried out, Wellpath became an “instrumentality” of the state, and was thus subject to the disclosure obligations of the PRA.”

