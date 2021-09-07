Advertisement

Vt. Supreme Court sides with nonprofit on access to inmate health care settlements

File photo
File photo(Source: Gray Media (custom credit) | (Source: Gray Media))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court has sided with a nonprofit group in a public records case involving the health of Vermont inmates.

The Human Rights Defense Center had sought records relating to legal actions and settlements arising from the care provided by the private contractor Wellpath -- doing business as Correct Care Solutions LLC. -- which provided health care in Vermont prisons between 2010 and 2015 as part of a $91 million deal. A lower court ruled in favor of the company, which had argued that as a private contractor, it was not subject to the state’s public records law.

But in a ruling Friday, the Vermont Supreme Court reversed and remanded the decision, saying “Wellpath was the sole means through which the constitutional imperative that the DOC provide healthcare to those it incarcerates was carried out, Wellpath became an “instrumentality” of the state, and was thus subject to the disclosure obligations of the PRA.”

Related Story:

Vt. Corrections replaces health care provider in wake of inmate death

Study reveals $21M health care costs for Vermont prisoners

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain
Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
Teen leads New Hampshire police on I-89 chase
Calvin Morse
Police: Vt. motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected high driver
Man killed in Middlesex crash

Latest News

Major Bennington solar project remains in limbo with latest court decision
File photo
New section of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail opens in Franklin County
A new museum dedicated to Vermont’s musical heritage will open in Burlington this week.
Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History opens Friday
Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth adds new restrictions ahead of start to fall term