Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch it live on WCAX.com at noon. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as the governor continues to face pressure from school officials to reimpose a mask mandate to address the surge of delta variant cases in the state. At least two school superintendents and others are planning an event Tuesday to highlight their concerns that the state isn’t doing enough to combat the spread of the delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The governor has said he is wary about abusing his emergency declaration powers and that practically all the schools are already following masking guidelines.

State officials have said forecast models indicate that the current surge in cases is trending downward.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 78 new coronavirus cases for a total of 29,125. There have been a total of 282 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.8%. A total of 452,196 people have been tested, and 25,785 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.