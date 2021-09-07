Water main break in Essex Junction, closes down main road

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A water main break floods Pearl Street in Essex Junction, Monday evening.

Essex Police Department say just before 8:30, a 12-inch water line ruptured, flooding Pearl Street in the area of Hillcrest Road. Jamie McMann from the Essex Junction Public Works says crews will be working throughout the night to get water restored to residents and get roads back open.

Police ask anyone in the area to seek an alternate route.

The cause is still under investigation.

