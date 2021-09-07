Advertisement

Water main break in Essex Junction closes down main road

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A water main break floods Pearl Street in Essex Junction, Monday evening.

Essex Police Department say just before 8:30, a 12-inch water line ruptured, flooding Pearl Street in the area of Hillcrest Road. Jamie McMann from the Essex Junction Public Works says crews will be working throughout the night to get water restored to residents and get roads back open.

Police ask anyone in the area to seek an alternate route.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
File photo
Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
Teen leads New Hampshire police on I-89 chase
Man killed in Middlesex crash
Downtown Burlington High School
Teachers, students make new downtown BHS location their home

Latest News

Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School in Williston
2 more COVID cases at Allen Brook School
Man accused of racist, anti-Semitic vandalism
Police looking to ID man behind vandalism
Water Main break in Essex Junction
Water main break in Essex Junction, closes down main road
Man vandalism Swanton recreation trail
Man vandalizes mural with racist, anti-Semitic signs