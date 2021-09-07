BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a fantastic Tuesday with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine across the area. Unfortunately it won’t last. By Wednesday afternoon, it will look and feel a lot different outside. We hang onto a mostly clear sky through Tuesday evening, becoming partly cloudy by early Wednesday morning.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning won’t be as crisp as they were this morning as winds become southerly ahead of the system that brings us Wednesday rain. Most locations will wake up to temperatures ranging from the 50s to low 60s. Winds will also increase during this time. It will be a windy Wednesday with wind gusts up to 25 or 30 mph, higher on Lake Champlain.

Clouds will increase in northern New York by Wednesday morning with scattered showers possible. Clouds increase over the rest of the area as the day progresses, and we will likely see a line of thunderstorms develop by mid to late afternoon. It will push west to east across Vermont and New Hampshire through Wednesday night.

Storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. Most locations can expect between half and one inch of rain, but isolated higher amounts will be possible. Widespread flooding isn’t expected at this time, but there could be some localized flooding in areas of poor drainage, or in small creeks or streams.

All of that mess moves out by Thursday morning, leaving a mostly cloudy sky with a few spotty showers. We could see a few showers into Friday, but nothing widespread. Temperatures will be coolest on Friday, but we warm back up in time for the weekend. Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will feature more cloud cover with the chance for some showers.

Enjoy this beautiful evening!

-Jess Langlois

