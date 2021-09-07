BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After all that stormy weather that we had on Labor Day, we will get to enjoy a delightful, late summer day today. There will be loads of sunshine along with comfortable temperatures and humidity. Enjoy as much of it as you can, because we go right back to stormy weather again on Wednesday.

A frontal system will be moving in from the Great Lakes region on Wednesday. We will start the day with some sunshine, and there will be a spike in the temperatures and humidity for the first part of the day. Then the system will come through northern NY in the late morning hours, moving into VT during the afternoon and finally into NH during the evening hours. Again, like on Monday, there could be some locally heavy downpours, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and small hail. The stormy weather will continue into the early overnight hours in our eastern & southern areas.

The system will be off to our east by Thursday morning. Skies will gradually clear out and we’ll get the sunshine back. There could still be a few, lingering showers, mainly in the afternoon.

The weather is looking decent for a few days after that. The end of the week and the weekend are looking fine with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. There is a chance for a few showers late in the day on Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will again be monitoring the thunderstorm activity on Wednesday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments as that system moves through. -Gary

