2nd Circuit affirms conviction of former top Cuomo aide

File
File(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of one of ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aides for fraud and accepting bribes.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of  Joseph Percoco on Wednesday. A three-judge panel wrote that the public corruption case required it to again consider the reach of federal fraud and bribery laws. Percoco was a longtime friend and top aide to Cuomo, a Democrat who recently resigned as governor amid sexual harassment allegations.

The appeals court also upheld the conviction of a real estate executive connected to the scheme.

Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison.

