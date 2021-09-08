Advertisement

Amtrak project continues at Burlington’s waterfront

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new rail is on the ground as the Amtrak project continues.

VTrans tell us the new rail was installed at the Flynn Avenue crossing last week.

The College Street crossing remains closed as crews work on improvements in front of the ECHO Center.

That’s expected to reopen next Friday.

The project will bring Amtrak to Burlington.

Related story:

Road closure begins for cars on busy Burlington street

Amtrak-related work to close part of city street to vehicles

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. Troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection...
3 Vt. troopers resign in connection with fake COVID vaccination card scheme
Calvin Morse
Police: Vt. motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected high driver
File photo
Vt. school superintendents band together for statewide mask mandate
Man accused of racist, antisemitic vandalism
Police looking to ID man behind vandalism
Some Vermont farmers are switching to injecting manure instead of spreading it on their fields.
More farmers switch to manure injection instead of spreading

Latest News

Creemee celebration for Burlington officer’s retirement
Creemee celebration for Burlington officer’s retirement
On Wednesday, there will be a creemee celebration to help a Burlington cop retire.
Creemee celebration for Burlington officer’s retirement
File photo
Citing COVID uncertainty, Vt. City Marathon shrinks to half-marathon, relay
Organizers of the Vermont City Marathon have decided to ax next month’s rescheduled event in...
Citing COVID uncertainty, Vt. City Marathon shrinks to half-marathon, relay