Amtrak project continues at Burlington’s waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new rail is on the ground as the Amtrak project continues.

VTrans tell us the new rail was installed at the Flynn Avenue crossing last week.

The College Street crossing remains closed as crews work on improvements in front of the ECHO Center.

That’s expected to reopen next Friday.

The project will bring Amtrak to Burlington.

Related story:

Road closure begins for cars on busy Burlington street

Amtrak-related work to close part of city street to vehicles

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.