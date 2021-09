BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and what was ultimately the start of our war on terrorism.

Darren Perron spoke with Greta Van Susteren, the host of “Full Court Press” about the end of the war in Afghanistan and where the U.S. stands today on the “war on terror.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.