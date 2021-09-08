Burlington woman on a quest for specialized housing. Can you help?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont company making home attachment dwelling units is offering options for those with mobility challenges and a Burlington woman is hoping to be on that list.

Jill Allen is one of many people who call Burlington home. She writes books, has a tortoise named Sunny, loves to swim, and is active in her church. She also has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around, which can make finding housing in an already limited market hard. “I would say I’ve been searching for four or five years,” Allen said.

The 43-year-old has been hiring and training her own personal care aids for 20 years. The pandemic has made that task even tougher, so she’s looking for something a little more stable. “It gets very tiring to recruit, train, and hire caregivers. And it takes a lot of mental energy to do that, which takes away from the tasks of me having a life such as having a job or having the energy to write my novels,” Allen said.

She says the best option is what’s called an ‘adult family care’ home. It’s an alternative to residential level care for the elderly or disabled and paid for with Medicaid dollars. With homesharers acting as caregivers, they get a new family member and a stipend. That’s easier said than done. Allen says it’s like adopting a pet or child. It needs to be a good fit and have wheelchair accessibility. “The elders and the disabled people who would benefit from adult family care homes can also contribute to the family units that they end up becoming part of,” she said.

Fortunately, Allen has Wheel Pad on her side. The Wilmington company has worked with her to secure a home attachment with low financing rates that she would purchase. It attaches easily to existing homes, giving Allen her own space and increasing her options. “There’s not necessarily a specific type of home that works. We need to make sure there’s enough space around it. Even in Burlington, where space is tight, we’ve found some great spots for a Wheel Pad,” said the company’s RJ Adler.

Sounds doable, right? Not so much. The problem is, Allen can’t tell potential home providers what the stipend is because she hasn’t been assessed for how much care she needs. And she can’t get that done until she finds a family to take her in. “So it’s like a chicken or an egg thing,” Allen said.

What she does know is that the stipend will be tax-free, hovering around $35,000 a year or more. With no luck thus far, Allen has now taken to social media in the hopes of finding the perfect match for her, her interests, and her needs. “I’m hoping to be seen as somebody with something to offer as opposed to a reason for people to get a stipend,” she said.

If you or someone you know has a home for Jill, you can contact her via her Facebook page and also her website.

