Creemee celebration for Burlington officer’s retirement
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, there will be a creemee celebration to help a Burlington cop retire.
Sergeant Brian DiFranco spent 20 years as a Queen City officer.
His department reports he became a staple at Burlington High School during his service as a school resource officer and formed long-lasting relationships with the community.
His farewell is Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. in Battery Park.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.