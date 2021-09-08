Advertisement

Creemee celebration for Burlington officer’s retirement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, there will be a creemee celebration to help a Burlington cop retire.

Sergeant Brian DiFranco spent 20 years as a Queen City officer.

His department reports he became a staple at Burlington High School during his service as a school resource officer and formed long-lasting relationships with the community.

His farewell is Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. in Battery Park.

