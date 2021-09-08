Entomologists track the EAB during flight season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve been following closely the movement of the Emerald Ash Borer through Vermont and it’s almost the end of their flight season. They move through the summer and into late September.

State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky says at this point, we can’t totally eradicate them from the state, but they are moving in the state and that we can work on.

Most recent finds from a mid-season check include Berlin, Middlebury, Highgate Center, Colchester, Saint Albans, among a few others.

One of the main ways of keeping them from going mobile is to not move firewood, trapping, as well as cutting down their host trees if you are looking to profit off of the wood.

Rosovsky says it is never great to find them moving, so now it’s about stopping the spread.

“We have this volunteer group that is helping figure out where they are in the state. Once we do that, we can help warn landowners and towns so for each town we find, that’s a new find. It’s a whole new disaster, like they have all these trees on town property that are going to ultimately die and fall down and create hazards they are a hazard tree,” said Rosovsky.

The Agency of Natural Resources is also working on reaching out to municipalities that have the borer and provide resources.

Rosovsky also says it’s important to not move firewood, no matter how much you want to start a fire, it’s better to get something local.

The borers love to hitch a ride on wood, so it’s especially important during those months to be careful about movement

Larvae can also live in cut down firewood for up to two years, so firewood is considered high risk, meaning if you don’t have to bring it with you, don’t.

“What’s really best is to use the firewood at the campgrounds and the campgrounds have kiln dried wood, so they have perfectly good wood. Buy it there, stimulate the local economy by buying wood locally. That is your best practice is to just not, and the problem with Emerald Ash Borer is they could be in the tree and you just don’t know it. Unless the wood peckers go after them or the Ash trees are dying, you don’t know if you have the insect, so that’s why it’s so important to not move firewood, you just can’t tell,” said Rosovsky.

By not moving that firewood, we are working toward the state’s main goal, which at the moment is to stop the spread of the borer.

