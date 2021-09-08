Advertisement

Essex Police looking for dog owners following Indian Brook incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are trying to find the owners of two dogs after an 8-year-old girl is bit in the leg.

They say last Thursday, a mom and her daughter were running in Indian Brook Park when they saw two dogs off-leash. They reportedly stopped running because they didn’t want to run near unfamiliar dogs.

Then, police say two women who are thought to be the owners, approached.

That’s when officers say a 70-75 pound hound dog mix with a short coat and black and tan coloring bit the back/inside of the girl’s right thigh.

The other dog off-leash was possibly a Golden Doodle.

Police say the mother gave her phone number to the owner, so they could get the dog’s vaccination status, but haven’t received a phone call.

EPD is seeking assistance in identifying the owners of a dog who bit a child at Indian Brook Park on Sept., 2nd at about...

Posted by Essex Police Department on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

