First Impressions: Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan persevered through a challenging rookie year

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tom Flanagan’s exuberance is just one thing colleagues, parents and community members say they like about the first-time superintendent, who is entering his second year as the school leader in Vermont’s largest city.

A recent transplant to the Green Mountains, Flanagan was confronted on his arrival in July 2020 with challenges that would have strained even the most experienced administrator.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who wrote a profile on Flanagan for this week’s issue.

