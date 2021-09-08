Advertisement

Governor saddened by claim troopers made fake vaccine cards

Vt. Troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection with a fake COVID vaccination card scheme.
Vt. Troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection with a fake COVID vaccination card scheme.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he’s “incredibly disappointed” by the allegations that three former Vermont State Police troopers were involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Scott said Wednesday he felt the allegations if true were “just a dumb thing to do” that make no sense to him. The FBI is investigating the allegations and Vermont Public Safety officials are conducting a separate investigation. The Vermont State Police announced Tuesday that three state troopers had resigned after they were found to be allegedly involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The Vermont Troopers Association has not responded to requests for comment on behalf of the troopers.

