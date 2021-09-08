Advertisement

Heavy Police presence in the Town of Vernon

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - A heavy police presence in the Town of Vernon, Tuesday, where an situation is underway to arrest a wanted man.

Vermont State Police say the situation is at a home off Pond Road. Possible road closures will be in effect and helicopter will be present in the area.

Police say there are no injures at this time and the incident is still unfolding. It’s still unknown what exactly the response is about.

Updates will be available, once more information is released.

