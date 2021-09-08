Motorcyclist dies in Interstate 93 crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a motorcyclist died after striking the rear end of a box truck on Interstate 93 and then crashing into a guardrail.

The operator, 28-year-old Sean MacDonald, of Manchester, was ejected after the guardrail crash and suffered fatal injuries. Police said it happened at about 5:40 a.m. on the northbound side of I-93 in Manchester, just before the exit 6 off ramp.

The truck driver was not hurt. The right travel lane was closed for about two hours.

