Motorcyclist dies in Interstate 93 crash

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a motorcyclist died after striking the rear end of a box truck on Interstate 93 and then crashing into a guardrail.

The operator, 28-year-old Sean MacDonald, of Manchester, was ejected after the guardrail crash and suffered fatal injuries. Police said it happened at about 5:40 a.m. on the northbound side of I-93 in Manchester, just before the exit 6 off ramp.

The truck driver was not hurt. The right travel lane was closed for about two hours. 

