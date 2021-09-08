Advertisement

NH farm reopens months after 185-year-old barn burned

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) - A family that lost a nearly 185-year-old barn on their New Hampshire farm that’s been the backdrop for political events for Republican politicians has sunflowers in the spot for now and recently celebrated a grand reopening.

The fire burned down a four-story, 80-foot-long barn at the Scamman Farm in Stratham in May.  Farm manager Sue Fernholz tells Seacoastonline.com the sunflowers were planted to pay tribute to the sister of a family friend who died last year. The farm, which reopened last week, also features corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patch and other attractions.

The family still plans to rebuild the barn once two other buildings are repaired. 

Related Story:

Plans to rebuild burned barn at historic New Hampshire farm

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

