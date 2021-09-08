Advertisement

NY delays state worker office return and vaccine mandate

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York has delayed its requirement that state employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly tests by more than a month to Oct. 12, the same day telecommuting workers are now scheduled to return to their offices.

State workers had been scheduled to return to offices this past Tuesday, and the vaccinate-or-test mandate was to go into effect for about 130,000 workers this week. But Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office of employee relations quietly outlined the changes in a memo sent Friday.

The memo also broadens mask mandates for vaccinated workers. 

