Police looking to ID suspect behind car thefts, stole debt card

Suspect accused in Hartland thefts(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking to ID suspect that may be connected two different incident.

Police say the suspect is accused of using a debt card at the Mascoma Bank ATM in Hartland.

Police also say Tuesday morning, they received reports of items being stolen from cars along Route 5 on Martinsville Road, Reginas Way, and Evarts Road.

Police believe that the two incidents may be connected.

Police say the incidents happened overnight between 11:00 p.m. Monday night to 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.

