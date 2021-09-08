Advertisement

Protecting solvency of Social Security

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 8, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Social Security trust fund many older Americans rely on for retirement will run out of money in 12 years, according to an annual government report released last week.

The new outlook predicts the Covid pandemic could also end up shrinking those payments and increase health care costs.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Max Richtman, CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, about what is causing the shortfall and what is being done about it.

