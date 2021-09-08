String of central Vt. overdose deaths prompt police warning

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in central Vermont are warning about a dangerous batch of illegal drugs that has resulted in a string of overdose deaths.

The Barre Police say that over the last several weeks there have been six overdoses in the area with three of them fatal.

Authorities have identified blue pressed pills at some of the scenes, and these along with other unknown drugs are currently being distributed in the area.

