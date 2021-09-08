Advertisement

String of central Vt. overdose deaths prompt police warning

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in central Vermont are warning about a dangerous batch of illegal drugs that has resulted in a string of overdose deaths.

The Barre Police say that over the last several weeks there have been six overdoses in the area with three of them fatal.

Authorities have identified blue pressed pills at some of the scenes, and these along with other unknown drugs are currently being distributed in the area.

