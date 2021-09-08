SunCommon acquired in $40M cash and stock deal

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont solar, electrical and data services company says it has acquired a business that provides solar energy to home and commercial properties in a $40 million cash and stock deal.

Jeffrey Peck, the chairman of the Williston-based iSun, Inc., said Wednesday the acquisition of Suncommon in Waterbury honors his company’s 50-year-legacy of technological innovation. Peck says they have long respected SunCommon for its ability to provide customer-centric solutions to the climate crisis.

SunCommon Co-President Duane Peterson says his company will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of iSun, but with access to capital that will help accelerate its growth.

