Advertisement

SunCommon acquired in $40M cash and stock deal

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont solar, electrical and data services company says it has acquired a business that provides solar energy to home and commercial properties in a $40 million cash and stock deal.

Jeffrey Peck, the chairman of the Williston-based iSun, Inc., said  Wednesday the acquisition of Suncommon in Waterbury honors his company’s 50-year-legacy of technological innovation. Peck says they have long respected SunCommon for its ability to provide customer-centric solutions to the climate crisis.

SunCommon Co-President Duane Peterson says his company will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of iSun, but with access to capital that will help accelerate its growth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vt. Troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection...
3 Vt. troopers resign in connection with fake COVID vaccination card scheme
Calvin Morse
Police: Vt. motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected high driver
File photo
Vt. school superintendents band together for statewide mask mandate
Man accused of racist, antisemitic vandalism
Police looking to ID man behind vandalism
Kristopher Knutson
Multi-day police standoff ends in Vernon

Latest News

Emerald Ash Borer
Entomologists track spread of emerald ash borer
We’ve been following closely the movement of the Emerald Ash Borer through Vermont and it’s...
Tracking the movement of the Emerald Ash Borer
Entomologists say not to move firewood during flight season
Entomologists say not to move firewood during flight season
File photo
Essex Police looking for dog owners following Indian Brook incident