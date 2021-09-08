Advertisement

Sununu to return to Statehouse briefly during ulcer recovery

Gov. Chris Sununu at Portsmouth Hospital .
Gov. Chris Sununu at Portsmouth Hospital .(Photo provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu expects to return to the Statehouse part-time this week as he recovers from a bleeding ulcer.

Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital on Friday after several days of experiencing flu-like symptoms. He told WGIR-AM on Wednesday that he plans to return to his office for a few hours this week, and in the meantime was resting and working from home.

Sununu, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, had tested negative three times for the virus. 

