Sununu to return to Statehouse briefly during ulcer recovery
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu expects to return to the Statehouse part-time this week as he recovers from a bleeding ulcer.
Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital on Friday after several days of experiencing flu-like symptoms. He told WGIR-AM on Wednesday that he plans to return to his office for a few hours this week, and in the meantime was resting and working from home.
Sununu, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, had tested negative three times for the virus.
