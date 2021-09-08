Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. Troopers Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel have resigned in connection...
3 Vt. troopers resign in connection with fake COVID vaccination card scheme
Calvin Morse
Police: Vt. motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected high driver
Kristopher Knutson
Multi-day police standoff ends in Vernon
File photo
Vt. school superintendents band together for statewide mask mandate
Man accused of racist, antisemitic vandalism
Police looking to ID man behind vandalism

Latest News

Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan
First Impressions: Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan persevered through a challenging rookie year
sdf
First Impressions: Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan Persevered
Analysis: Where does the US stand 20 years after the ‘War on Terror’
sdf
Analysis: Where does the US stand 20 years after the 'War on Terror'