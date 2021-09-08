UVM Field Hockey outlasts Holy Cross

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Field Hockey team picked up two second half goals en route to a 3-1 victory in Tuesday’s home opener against Holy Cross at Moulton-Winder Field. With the win, Vermont got back to .500 on the season at 2-2.

After waiting a few days to get this game in due to COVID issues with the Crusaders, the Cats wasted no time breaking the ice. Clodagh Ferry put Vermont on the board just over two minutes in, and the team would carry that 1-0 lead into halftime.

Holy Cross equalized early in the third, but Vermont had the answer. Alina Gerke struck late in the third quarter and Sophia Drees scored her first career goal in the fourth, the latter of which ended up being the game-winner as the Crusaders got a consolation tally in the closing seconds.

Vermont won’t have to wait long for its next home game: the Cats welcome in Hofstra on Friday afternoon.

