UVM Men’s Soccer downs Princeton

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stellar defensive performance, a moment of brilliance, and a penalty were all the UVM men’s soccer team needed to down Princeton 2-0 Tuesday afternoon at Virtue Field. The Cats opened the home portion of their season with a win and moved to 4-0 on the year.

Vermont had much of the possession in the first 45 minutes, but the visitors came up with the best chance of the half shortly before the break. James Wangsness turned on a ball with one touch, firing a shot towards the top right corner, but Nathan Silveira got up to make the spectacular save and keep this game scoreless headed into half time. He would end up making six stops on the afternoon to extend the team’s run of clean sheets to four consecutive games.

Then in the 56th minute, Alex Nagy delivered the biggest moment of the game. With the ball falling to his foot just outside Princeton’s 18-yard box, Nagy stepped up and smashed a rocket that found the top left corner to deliver Vermont the lead. They’d add another tally on a penalty from Nacho Lerech in the final ten minutes to put the game away.

At 4-0, the Cats are off to their best start since 2016, when Vermont won each of its first five contests en route to an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. UVM will be back in action Saturday afternoon as they visit UMass.

