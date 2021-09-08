Waste haulers balk at Burlington consolidation plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Waste haulers are banding together to fight proposed changes to garbage collection in Burlington.

The city for years has been looking at ways to streamline waste collection so that multiple trucks aren’t driving down the same city streets each week. Public Works officials in June pitched strategies that will be brought before the City Council. But some say it could push private haulers out of Burlington.

“The City of Burlington... they have bigger problems they need to address and why start singling out waste as an issue that needs to be solved?” said Michael Casella with Casella Waste Systems, one of four local haulers frustrated with the plans.

“It does not make sense to have four different trash haulers driving up every city street. There is a more organized way that’s financially efficient,” Chapin Spencer, the director of Public Works. The department proposed a hybrid model for collection where the city would continue picking up recycling and award franchises to private haulers to pick up trash and compost. The haulers would bid on different neighborhoods for collection. “If a hauler can collect from 100 people in one neighborhood vs. 100 people spread out all over the city, which is more efficient? Which is going to deliver the better price? We believe it’s a consolidated organized system.”

“It’s a tough one because it would push all the haulers out and it doesn’t necessarily mean you would get a shot at the table. It means other haulers can come in and bid, other people come to the state, bigger haulers. It doesn’t mean you’d get a piece of the pie,” said Ryan Myers with Myers Containers Services.

A second model favored by a City Council subcommittee eliminates the role of private haulers and would have the city collect all recycling, trash, and composting.

“As haulers, we wouldn’t really support it. It would reduce our jobs, it would reduce our trucks on the road, we would have people lose jobs. And as a local hauler, there’s no way we can support it,” Meyers said.

“Right now, this is about trash collection, but what’s next? Who you can have as an internet provider? Who you can buy your fuel from? Freedom of choice is important,” said Angelique Deviano with Gauthier Trucking Company.

The haulers are advocating for the community to get involved by reaching out to local officials and taking the city’s survey.

The City Council is expected to take up these proposals over the coming weeks.

