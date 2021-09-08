BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an unsettled evening on tap, as a slow-moving cold front slides across our area. For most of the day, showers have been contained to northern New York and the St. Lawrence Valley, but we are monitoring the potential for thunderstorm development through Wednesday evening as the front moves east into areas that have seen more sun and warmer temperatures today.

Showers and storms are expected to move through the Champlain Valley through about 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue to progress east through the evening, finally moving out of the Upper Valley of New Hampshire not long after midnight. The greatest threat for strong to severe storms will be in an area extending from Essex County, New York into southern Chittenden, Addison, Rutland and Bennington County.

There is still the potential for some strong to severe storms to develop along that line of storms. The primary threats will be for strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Small hail is also possible in any of the strongest storms. Widespread flooding is not expected, but there could be some isolated areas of ponding in locations with poor drainage, or areas that see a particularly strong burst of rain. Most places can expect between a half inch and an inch of rain through tonight, with isolated higher totals.

Steady rain will be out of the area before sunrise Thursday, but there will still be the potential for a few lingering showers through the rest of the work week. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be cool and fall-like with highs in the mid to upper 60s and the chance for a few spotty showers.

Saturday will be a warmer and brighter day, with highs in the 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Sunday will feature the chance for a few hours. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 70s for much of next week.

Keep a close eye on the weather tonight and have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

