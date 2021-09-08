BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have been in an “every-other-day” weather pattern this week. It was stormy with downpours on Monday, then sunny & beautiful on Tuesday. So, it will be back to stormy weather with downpours again today.

The first half of the day will be okay with sunshine & warm temperatures, but it will be breezy out of the south, especially in the Champlain Valley. A slow-moving cold front will be trudging across the area from west to east, and that will be bringing showers & thunderstorms along with it. It will start in northern NY during the early afternoon, and then move into the Champlain Valley by late afternoon. There could be some heavy downpours during the evening hours, and possibly some strong, potentially damaging wind gusts.

The front will move off to the east by Thursday morning. We will get back to some sunshine on Thursday. But a trailing trough of low pressure will come through with a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

It will remain unsettled into Friday with lots of clouds and the chance for a few showers. It will be cooler, too, on Friday.

We will get the weekend off to a great start with another near-perfect day on Saturday . . . lots of sunshine along with comfortably seasonable temperatures and low humidity.

Sunday is looking partly sunny, but there could be a shower or two, especially later in the day. Monday look dry again, and then it will be back to the chance for a few showers on Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of any severe weather later today. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

