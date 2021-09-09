Advertisement

3 NH ice rinks fined nearly $43K for child labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor says three New Hampshire ice rinks paid a total of nearly $43,000...
The U.S. Department of Labor says three New Hampshire ice rinks paid a total of nearly $43,000 in fines after investigators found they violated federal child labor requirements.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Labor says three New Hampshire ice rinks paid a total of nearly $43,000 in fines after investigators found they violated federal child labor requirements.

Investigators found that The Rinks at Exeter misclassified minors as independent contractors. It also owed four employees over $13,000 in unpaid overtime.

Investigators also found that Tri-Town Ice Arena, in Hooksett, employed three minors who were under age 14, the federal minimum age. Two of them also worked more hours than allowed and were misclassified as independent contractors.

The third business, ICenter, in Salem, employed one minor under 14 who also worked more hours than allowed. 

