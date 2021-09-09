Advertisement

$60M going to help New Hampshire community development

A New Hampshire bank is getting $60 million to help a community development program invest in...
A New Hampshire bank is getting $60 million to help a community development program invest in small businesses.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire bank is getting $60 million to help a community development program invest in small businesses.

New Hampshire’s congressional delegation said Wednesday that Mascoma Bank in Lebanon will receive the funds through the New Markets Tax Credit program to help Mascoma Community Development. Tax credits would be offered to investors in qualifying community development projects.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the financial fallout caused by the pandemic exacerbated economic devastation facing underserved areas across New Hampshire and the nation. She said that’s why targeted funding to institutions like the bank is so critical to reverse these trends and lift local economies.

