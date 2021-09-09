Advertisement

Burlington City Council to hold termination hearing for airport director

Gene Richards-File photo
Gene Richards-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beleaguered Burlington Airport Director of Aviation Gene Richards goes before the City Council Thursday night to fight to keep his job.

Richards was placed on leave at the end of June following a complaint to human resources and a city investigation. The mayor says Richards yelled and swore at airport employees, creating a hostile work environment. He’s now suspended without pay.

Despite the mayor calling for his resignation, Richards has so far refused, maintaining that his actions aren’t fireable offenses.

It is the job of the City Council at Thursday’s termination hearing to make the final call.

